CPI Aerostructures to Restate Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements

07.06.2021   

- Management Identified Errors in Inventory Costing Processes

- Error Led to Incorrect Income Reported from Sales of Certain Products

- Affected Products Accounted for approximately 15% of total 2020 revenue

- No Expected Impact on Reported Revenue and Cash Flows for Relevant Fiscal Periods

- Announces Hiring of Andrew L. Davis as Chief Financial Officer Designee

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) will be amended and that the financial statements which were included therein should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements. Similarly, management’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, press releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for such periods should no longer be relied upon.

On May 17, 2021, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (the “Form 12b-25”) with the SEC which stated that it was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Delayed Form 10-Q”) by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense due to, among other things, long-term COVID-19 related absences of personnel whose functions are essential to the financial closing process. After the filing of the Form 12b-25, as part of the delayed financial closing process, management identified errors relating to the recording and reporting of inventory costing and related internal controls (the “Inventory Costing Errors”) during its inventory testing procedures for the preparation of the Company’s financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. The Company announced in a press release on June 1, 2021 (the “June 1st Press Release”) that it had not timely filed the Delayed Form 10-Q because additional time was needed to complete the Company’s delayed financial closing process and to evaluate the scope and impact of the Inventory Costing Errors.

