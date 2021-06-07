BrainsWay to Present at Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting and Psych Congress Elevate

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd . (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments of mental health disorders, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming global medical conferences:



Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting from June 10-12. The Annual Meeting of the Clinical TMS Society provides a unique opportunity to connect with TMS providers and researchers from around the world. Seven poster presentations will highlight the benefits and potential of Deep TMS treatment for mental health disorders. Additionally, the Company will be hosting two showcase presentations featuring novel research and the clinical utility of Deep TMS.





from June 10-12. The Annual Meeting of the Clinical TMS Society provides a unique opportunity to connect with TMS providers and researchers from around the world. Seven poster presentations will highlight the benefits and potential of Deep TMS treatment for mental health disorders. Additionally, the Company will be hosting two showcase presentations featuring novel research and the clinical utility of Deep TMS. Psych Congress Elevate: Virtual Experience from June 11- 13. The global conference brings together early career and future-focused clinicians presenting a unique opportunity to connect on the latest innovations, therapies, and research. Deep TMS provider David Feifel MD, PhD, Director at Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute, will be participating in the showcase presentation, “Beyond Depression: Evidence for Deep TMS in OCD and Smoking Cessation” on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00-5:30 p.m. EST.



“We are excited to connect and participate in these two society meetings, both focused on advancing the field of mental health with cutting edge treatments and strategies,” said Christopher Boyer, Vice President of Global Marketing at BrainsWay. “Those attending have a direct and positive impact on patient lives and are aligned with our commitment to advancing noninvasive treatment options for mental health disorders.”

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.