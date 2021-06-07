 
checkAd

Impel NeuroPharma Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:05  |  60   |   |   

– Completed successful IPO raising approximately $80.0 million in gross proceeds –
– NDA for TRUDHESA for treatment of acute migraine accepted for review by FDA; PDUFA date of September 6, 2021 –
– Strengthened commercial capabilities with expanded management team and strategic collaboration with Veeva Systems –

SEATTLE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary POD technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and produced a recent business update.

“The past quarter and recent months were marked by significant financial and clinical milestones for Impel as we execute on what we believe will be a transformational year for the Company. With the completion of a successful IPO, we are well-financed as we approach the potential launch of TRUDHESA, a treatment option for patients with migraines, later this year,” said Adrian Adams, chairman and chief executive officer of Impel NeuroPharma. “Additionally, we have continued the disciplined build-out of our commercial infrastructure, by the addition of key, experienced hires with considerable track records of success, in addition to engaging in a strategic collaboration with Veeva to broaden our commercial capabilities.”

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Completed initial public offering (IPO), raising approximately $80.0 million in gross proceeds. In April, Impel announced it had closed its initial public offering of 5,333,334 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. With completion of the IPO, the Company believes it has sufficient financial resources to fund operations through mid-2022.

  • FDA PDUFA date set for September 6, 2021. In January 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Company’s 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for TRUDHESA for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 6, 2021. The NDA submission for TRUDHESA is supported by safety results from the pivotal Phase 3 STOP 301 study, which met its primary objectives, with no new safety signals or concerning trends in nasal safety findings observed for TRUDHESA. TRUDHESA, if approved by the FDA, will become the first and only therapy to utilize the POD technology, a novel delivery system that specifically targets the vascular-rich upper nasal space.

  • Expanded management team with key, experienced hires to further enhance commercial execution, infrastructure, and market access capabilities as Company advances toward commercialization. In March 2021, the Company appointed Leonard S. Paolillo as Chief Commercial Officer, and Gerald F. Penn as Vice President, Market Access and Trade. Mr. Paolillo and Mr. Penn bring a wealth of commercial strategy and product launch experience in competitive and complex markets.

  • Engaged in strategic collaboration with Veeva to build integrated, digital-first commercial foundation. In February 2021, Impel announced a collaboration on key pre-launch preparations for TRUDHESA with Veeva Commercial Cloud, which will provide a complete commercial suite of data, software, and consulting services to drive its strategy and accelerate field engagement. This collaboration will help design and implement customer-centric strategies that will enable Impel sales professionals to increase the value of their targeted interactions with healthcare professionals.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $4.1 million, which compares with $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in R&D spending was due primarily to a decrease in clinical costs post the completion of the TRUDHESA Phase 3 trial.

  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $5.8 million, which compares with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in G&A was due primarily to the ramp up of commercial related activity in preparation for the potential approval (and subsequent launch) of TRUDHESA.

  • Net Loss: For the first quarter of 2021, Impel reported a net loss of $11.4 million, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million for the same period in 2020.  

  • Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share was $0.54 for the first quarter of 2021, and $0.54 for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share gives effect to our reverse stock split, the shares of common stock issued in our IPO, and the conversion of our convertible preferred stock and our convertible notes into shares of common stock as if such conversions occurred at the beginning of each period presented. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share excludes the effect of accretion on our redeemable convertible preferred stock and interest expense on our convertible notes, all of which converted to shares of common stock in our April 2021 IPO. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: GAAP Net Loss Per Share totaled $15.09 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and $27.40 in the first quarter of 2020. The weighted average share count used in our GAAP net loss per share calculations does not reflect the issuance of 5.3 million shares of common stock in our IPO, 0.6 million shares upon the April 2021 conversion of our convertible notes, 0.05 million shares upon conversion of net exercised warrants, and 12.6 million shares upon the April 2021 conversion of our preferred stock.

  • Cash Balance: As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 million, and the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $71.1m as of April 30, 2021, post the April IPO.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

About TRUDHESA:

TRUDHESA, the Company’s lead product candidate, aims to optimize dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) for fast and lasting whole migraine relief, regardless of when in the migraine attack it is administered, without an injection. Importantly, TRUDHESA is designed to deliver a lower dose of DHE compared to other nasally administered, FDA-approved and investigational products. This may enable patients to benefit from the established efficacy of DHE, without the undesired side effects that may be experienced with delivery to the lower nasal space.

TRUDHESA utilizes Impel’s propellant-enabled POD technology to conveniently and consistently deliver optimal doses of DHE directly into the vascular rich upper nasal space, an ideal target for efficient drug administration. This may be particularly important for many patients with migraine who experience nausea and/or vomiting during an attack, which presents limitations for the use of oral therapies, including triptans, CGRP inhibitors and ditans as well as other non-specific medications used for the acute treatment of migraine.

About Impel NeuroPharma:
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, timing of approval of Impel’s NDA for TRUDHESA and of Impel’s other regulatory submissions, timing of announcements of clinical results and clinical development activities of its product candidates, potential benefits and market opportunities of TRUDHESA and its other product candidates and its cash runway. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to, Impel’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of TRUDHESA and its other product candidates, its ability to execute its commercialization strategy for TRUDHESA, its ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize its product candidates including plans for future development of its POD devices and plans to address additional indications for which Impel may pursue regulatory approval, whether results of preclinical studies or clinical trials will be indicative of the results of future trials, and the effects of COVID-19 on its clinical programs and business operations. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in Impel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Impel assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

           
  Impel Neuropharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 		 
           
    For the three months ended March 31,  
      2021       2020    
  Operating expenses:        
  Research and development $ 4,098     $ 6,354    
  General and administrative   5,771       3,452    
  Total operating expenses   9,869       9,805    
  Loss from operations   (9,869 )     (9,805 )  
  Interest income (expense), net   (298 )     33    
  Other expense, net   (1,124 )     14    
  Loss before income taxes   (11,291 )     (9,758 )  
  Provision for income taxes         1    
  Net loss and comprehensive loss   (11,291 )     (9,759 )  
  Accretion on redeemable convertible preferred stock   129       128    
  Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,420 )   $ (9,887 )  
           


       
             
  Impel Neuropharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 		 
      March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020  
             
  Assets          
  Current assets:          
  Cash   $ 4,467     $ 7,095    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,792       1,077    
  Total current assets     6,259       8,172    
  Property and equipment, net     3,512       3,700    
  Other assets     1,711       187    
  Total assets   $ 11,482     $ 12,059    
  Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit          
  Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $ 6,425     $ 4,314    
  Accrued liabilities     2,625       3,173    
  Current portion of term debt     1,667       417    
  Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities     2,677       2,622    
  Total current liabilities     13,394       10,526    
  Convertible notes at fair value     8,366       -    
  Long-term debt     6,963       7,994    
  Total liabilities   $ 28,723     $ 18,520    
  Commitments and contingencies (Note 5)          
  Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
204,198,489 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31,
2020; 202,009,981 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021
and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of
$128,922 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 		    127,168       127,039    
  Stockholders’ deficit:          
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 266,833,885 shares authorized
at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 763,573 and 755,478
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively 		             
  Additional paid-in capital     5,144       4,762    
  Accumulated deficit     (149,553 )     (138,262 )  
  Total stockholders’ deficit     (144,409 )     (133,500 )  
  Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit   $ 11,482     $ 12,059    
             


  Impel Neuropharma, Inc.
Earnings Per Share
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 		 
    For the three months ended March 31,  
      2021       2020    
  GAAP Basic and Diluted EPS:        
  Numerator:        
  Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,291 )   $ (9,758 )  
  Add: Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value   129       128    
  Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (11,420 )   $ (9,886 )  
  Denominator:        
  Common shares outstanding:        
  Weighted average common shares outstanding   756,986       360,808    
  Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   756,986       360,808    
  Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (15.09 )   $ (27.40 )  
           
           
    For the three months ended March 31,  
      2021       2020    
  Non-GAAP loss per share information:        
  Numerator:        
  Historical net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (11,420 )   $ (9,886 )  
  Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value   129       128    
  Change in fair value of convertible notes   839       -    
  Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities   55       (44 )  
  Interest expense on convertible notes   27       -    
  Non-GAAP pro forma net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10,370 )   $ (9,802 )  
  Denominator:        
  Common shares outstanding:        
  Weighted average common shares outstanding   756,986       360,808    
  Shares issued in IPO   5,333,334       5,333,334    
  Common shares issued upon conversion of preferred stock   12,605,800       12,539,109    
  Automatic exchange of Avenue warrant   16,518       -    
  Issuance of shares of common stock pursuant to the net exercise of warrants   52,974       68,730    
  Shares issued upon conversion of convertible notes   559,585       -    
  Total Non-GAAP Pro Forma Loss per share attributable to common shareholders   19,325,197       18,301,981    
  Pro forma net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.54 )   $ (0.54 )  
           

Contact

Investor Relations:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: (1) 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 201-723-5805
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impel NeuroPharma Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Completed successful IPO raising approximately $80.0 million in gross proceeds –– NDA for TRUDHESA for treatment of acute migraine accepted for review by FDA; PDUFA date of September 6, 2021 –– Strengthened commercial capabilities with expanded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION