BOQI International Medical Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2021

As fully discussed in the definitive proxy statement described below, the stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the following proposals at the annual meeting:

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on May 11, 2021 and expects to hold its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), at the Yuzhou Hotel, 168 Yuzhou Road, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China.

1. To elect the seven nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;

2. To approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to change the name of the Company to BIMI International Medical Inc.;

3. To approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635, the issuance of shares of the Company’s common stock to be issued upon the (i) conversion of $3.3 million of newly issued senior secured convertible notes sold to two institutional investors (the “Institutional Investors”) on February 28, 2021; (ii) exercise of warrants to purchase of up to 760,000 shares of the Company’s common stock issued to the Institutional Investors; and (iii) exercise of warrants to initially purchase 173,745 shares of the Company’s common stock, subject to increase, issued to the placement agent for the private placement of the senior secured convertible notes and warrants to the Institutional Investors;

4. To approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635, the issuance of 4,600,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to the seller of Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co., Ltd (or her designated assignee(s)), as payment of the balance of the post-closing consideration;

5. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s executive officers named in the accompanying proxy statement;

6. To ratify the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and