Magna Ignites Vehicle Design With Surface Element Lighting Technology

  • New animated lighting technology opens the door for more expressive design
  • First-to-market technology debuted on the all-new 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
  • Enables customizable 3D styling opportunities in a thin package

AURORA, Ontario, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is pushing vehicle design possibilities with its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology which offers a new palette of options for automotive designers. First-to-market on the all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, Surface Element Lighting is contained within a compact package, providing a homogeneous appearance and customizable, affordable LED lighting options for exterior vehicle applications.

“Automotive designers are constantly looking for new ways to differentiate and lighting is one way to showcase creativity and brand image,” said, John O’Hara, President of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors, Lighting and Magna Electronics. “With OLED-like uniformity at a fraction of the cost, Surface Element Lighting is a game-changer in terms of design and customization.”

At a minimum thickness of just 4mm, individual compact LED panels can be packaged into tight spaces and situated in near-endless configurations. The surrounding frame of the lit element can be modified to create unique 3D panels enabling styling freedom.

Lighting animations are customizable and can be created within individual elements or in groups including: lock/unlock, greet/goodbye, charge indicator, startup and turn signal indicator. In addition, designers have the option to offer consumers a choice of different pre-programmed lighting animations to deliver an even greater level of personalization.

This new technology builds on Magna’s current portfolio which includes lighting solutions that can be found on more than 140 vehicle models today. For more information on our lighting solutions, please click here.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7e7020-a602-4bfa ...





