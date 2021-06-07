DLH-Supported Projects Named 2021 FedHealthIT Innovation Award Winners

“DLH works to ensure enhanced warfighter readiness by providing critical research and technology solutions to agencies throughout the Military Health System,” said Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “These three projects demonstrate the expertise, ingenuity, and passion that our employees bring to customers in service of their vital missions.”

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that three DLH-supported projects have been named 2021 FedHealthIT Innovation Award winners. The recognized programs are the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (“NETCCN”), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Logistics Redesign (“VALOR”), and the Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record (“ILER”).

“We are so proud that NETCCN, VALOR, and ILER have been recognized for their innovation, value, and life-saving potential,” said Helene Fisher, President of DLH’s Mission Services & Solutions operating unit. “DLH project managers, engineers, and researchers work with customers and teaming partners in support of all three projects, utilizing the latest tools and advanced methods to achieve results.”

NETCCN is based out of the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (“TATRC”), while both VALOR and ILER are initiatives of the Defense Health Agency’s Solution Delivery Division. NETCCN is a COVID-19 clinical surge support capability, rapidly developed by TATRC as a tele-health ecosystem to connect medical experts with physically distant patients. VALOR is a large-scale system modernization effort to fully integrate supply chain, pharmaceutical, equipment, and facilities management capabilities between the Department of Defense (“DOD”) and VA. ILER is a web application that connects electronic military health records with environmental monitoring data within a complete exposure history, providing health professionals with the actionable data required to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of care to Service Members and Veterans.

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

