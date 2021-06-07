 
Aeterna Zentaris Engages Dr. Michael Levy to Support Development of Autoimmune and Inflammatory CNS Disorders Programs

Dr. Levy is a well-established neuroimmunologist with extensive experience and expertise in the area of neuroimmunology, autoimmune and CNS disorders

Company continues to advance development of its AIM Biologicals pre-clinical program, seeking to develop a potential treatment option for NMOSD, an orphan indication with strong unmet medical need and significant market opportunity

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced it has engaged neuroimmunologist, Michael Levy, MD, PhD, Research Director of the Division of Neuroimmunology & Neuroinfectious Disease at Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”) as a scientific consultant to support the development of the Company’s targeted, highly specific immunosuppressive therapeutic proteins (“AIM Biologicals”) for the potential treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (“NMOSD”). Dr. Levy will provide scientific support and advice to Aeterna Zentaris in the field of inflammatory CNS disorders, autoimmune diseases of the nervous system, and NMOSD.

In January 2021, Aeterna Zentaris entered into an exclusive patent license agreement and research agreement with Julius-Maximilians-University of Wuerzburg, Germany (the “University”) for worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize AIM Biologicals for the potential treatment of NMOSD. The Company is currently conducting in-vitro and in-vivo assessments to identify and characterize an AIM Biologicals-based development candidate for the treatment of NMOSD and develop manufacturing process for the selected candidate.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Levy and to have his support as we advance the development of this important program forward,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna. “We believe that the AIM Biologicals technology has the potential to become a breakthrough in the treatment of NMOSD and we are eager to unlock its full potential. The guidance and leadership that Dr. Levy, a worldwide leading expert on NMOSD, brings will be a critical component as we work with the University to identify development candidates for the AIM Biologicals program.”

