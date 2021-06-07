Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T for the Treatment of High-Risk B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

The webinar will feature a presentation by Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”), who will discuss interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T for B-NHL and CLL. These data have been selected for an e-poster presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (“EHA2021”), which is being held June 9-17. Dr. Shadman, along with colleague Brian Till, M.D., also an Associate Professor at Fred Hutch, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

WORCESTER, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy, which is being developed for high-risk B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (“B-NHL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mustang’s management team will also provide more details on the planned MB-106 Phase 1/2 clinical trial to be conducted under Mustang’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application. The Company recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted its IND to initiate a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-NHL and CLL.

About Dr. Shadman

Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., is an Associate Professor at the University of Washington (“UW”) and Fred Hutch. He is a hematologic malignancies expert who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma and CLL.

Dr. Shadman is involved in clinical trials using novel therapeutic agents, immunotherapy (CAR T cells), and stem cell transplant for treatment of lymphoid malignancies with a focus on CLL. He also studies the clinical outcomes of patients using institutional and collaborative retrospective cohort studies.

Dr. Shadman received his M.D. from Tehran University in Iran. He finished an internal medicine internship and residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at UW and Fred Hutch. Dr. Shadman also earned an M.P.H. degree from UW and was a fellow for the National Cancer Institute’s cancer research training program at Fred Hutch, where he studied cancer epidemiology.