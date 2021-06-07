 
checkAd

Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T for the Treatment of High-Risk B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Webinar to be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET

WORCESTER, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy, which is being developed for high-risk B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (“B-NHL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”), on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”), who will discuss interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T for B-NHL and CLL. These data have been selected for an e-poster presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (“EHA2021”), which is being held June 9-17. Dr. Shadman, along with colleague Brian Till, M.D., also an Associate Professor at Fred Hutch, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Mustang’s management team will also provide more details on the planned MB-106 Phase 1/2 clinical trial to be conducted under Mustang’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application. The Company recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted its IND to initiate a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-NHL and CLL.

To participate in the webinar, please register here.

About Dr. Shadman
Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., is an Associate Professor at the University of Washington (“UW”) and Fred Hutch. He is a hematologic malignancies expert who specializes in treating patients with lymphoma and CLL.
﻿
Dr. Shadman is involved in clinical trials using novel therapeutic agents, immunotherapy (CAR T cells), and stem cell transplant for treatment of lymphoid malignancies with a focus on CLL. He also studies the clinical outcomes of patients using institutional and collaborative retrospective cohort studies.

Dr. Shadman received his M.D. from Tehran University in Iran. He finished an internal medicine internship and residency training at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at UW and Fred Hutch. Dr. Shadman also earned an M.P.H. degree from UW and was a fellow for the National Cancer Institute’s cancer research training program at Fred Hutch, where he studied cancer epidemiology.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on MB-106 CD20-Targeted CAR T for the Treatment of High-Risk B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Webinar to be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET WORCESTER, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION