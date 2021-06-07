Gritstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.