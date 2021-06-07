Intercept Appoints Andrew Saik as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Saik brings more than 20 years of biopharma finance experience to his new role at Intercept. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Vyne Therapeutics, where he led a buildout of the company’s finance department in the U.S., renegotiated debt obligations to provide the company with enhanced financial flexibility, and helped raise over $135M to fund operations. Prior to joining Vyne, Mr. Saik held CFO positions at PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (formerly Edge Therapeutics), Vertice Pharma, LLC, and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Auxilium, he was Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Endo Health Solutions, Inc., where he helped complete the acquisition of Paladin Labs and restructured $3B of debt into a new corporate structure. Mr. Saik holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Saik as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased to have Andrew joining our leadership team as CFO at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “With over 20 years of biopharma finance experience including several recent roles as a public company CFO, he is an ideal leader to help Intercept build on its strong foundation and navigate the next phase of the company’s growth and development. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Rocco Venezia, our Chief Accounting Officer, for his leadership as Acting CFO.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Intercept and look forward to working with this team to help write the next chapter of the company’s history,” said Mr. Saik. “Intercept’s scientific and commercial capabilities give us a tremendous opportunity to continue building value for all of our key stakeholders in 2021 and beyond.”

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.