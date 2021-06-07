Latch Completes Business Combination with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. to Become Publicly-Traded Company

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS, and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“TSIA”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company launched by leading real estate owner, developer, operator, and investment manager Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P. ("Tishman Speyer"), today announced that on June 4, 2021, the parties officially completed their previously announced transaction that resulted in Latch becoming a public company. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of the TSIA stockholders on June 3, 2021. Latch’s common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbols “LTCH” and “LTCHW,” respectively.

In connection with the transaction, Latch has received approximately $453 million in cash proceeds, net of fees and expenses funded in conjunction with the closing of the business combination, which includes $190 million from a previously announced private placement of common stock (the “PIPE”). The proceeds will be used to fund initiatives to drive growth, such as growing the number of units on its platform, expanding offerings to additional asset classes, and spreading to new geographies.

“Latch’s long-term mission is to make all types of spaces better places to live, work, and visit,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As a public company, we expect to have the capital and strategic resources to deliver new products, grow our market share in North America, enter new markets abroad, and expand into new verticals that will benefit from our unique, full-building operating system. We look forward to executing our strategic objectives and driving enhanced value for our shareholders, customers, and residents.”

Rob Speyer, President and CEO of Tishman Speyer and member of the Board of Directors of Latch, said, “We were attracted to Latch for its proven business model, strong leadership, and exceptional products, which have completely changed the building experience. I look forward to continuing my collaboration with Luke and the management team, helping Latch strengthen and grow its position in the industry.”