 
checkAd

Latch Completes Business Combination with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. to Become Publicly-Traded Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

PropTech leader behind full-building enterprise SaaS platform LatchOS will begin trading on NASDAQ Today

Latch will report first quarter 2021 financial results on June 9th

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS, and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“TSIA”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company launched by leading real estate owner, developer, operator, and investment manager Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P. ("Tishman Speyer"), today announced that on June 4, 2021, the parties officially completed their previously announced transaction that resulted in Latch becoming a public company. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of the TSIA stockholders on June 3, 2021. Latch’s common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbols “LTCH” and “LTCHW,” respectively.

In connection with the transaction, Latch has received approximately $453 million in cash proceeds, net of fees and expenses funded in conjunction with the closing of the business combination, which includes $190 million from a previously announced private placement of common stock (the “PIPE”). The proceeds will be used to fund initiatives to drive growth, such as growing the number of units on its platform, expanding offerings to additional asset classes, and spreading to new geographies.

“Latch’s long-term mission is to make all types of spaces better places to live, work, and visit,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As a public company, we expect to have the capital and strategic resources to deliver new products, grow our market share in North America, enter new markets abroad, and expand into new verticals that will benefit from our unique, full-building operating system. We look forward to executing our strategic objectives and driving enhanced value for our shareholders, customers, and residents.”

Rob Speyer, President and CEO of Tishman Speyer and member of the Board of Directors of Latch, said, “We were attracted to Latch for its proven business model, strong leadership, and exceptional products, which have completely changed the building experience. I look forward to continuing my collaboration with Luke and the management team, helping Latch strengthen and grow its position in the industry.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latch Completes Business Combination with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. to Become Publicly-Traded Company PropTech leader behind full-building enterprise SaaS platform LatchOS will begin trading on NASDAQ Today Latch will report first quarter 2021 financial results on June 9th NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Latch, Inc. (“Latch” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION