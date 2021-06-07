 
Civitas Adds Premium Assets in DJ Basin With All-Stock Acquisition of Crestone Peak Resources

Enhances Civitas’ Scale and Synergy Potential, with Addition of Crestone’s Highly Complementary and Adjacent Assets

Crestone Operations Support Civitas’ Commitment to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

DENVER, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas” or the “Company”), a Colorado energy leader that will be formed upon closing of the recently-announced merger of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek”) and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction”), today announced that it has materially advanced its consolidation strategy in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Crestone Peak Resources (“Crestone”), another leading energy producer in the region. Civitas is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $4.5 billion (based on the closing market equity capitalizations of Extraction and Bonanza Creek as of June 4, 2021), and will be optimally positioned to increase efficiencies through combining operations across more than half a million net acres and an estimated production base of approximately 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The agreement to acquire Crestone represents the most recent initiative in Civitas’ execution of the new E&P business model that has been actively embraced by each of Bonanza Creek and Extraction. The model is defined by operational discipline, a strong balance sheet, commitment to free cash flow generation, financial alignment with stakeholders, environmental and community leadership, and best-in-class governance. Civitas is also proud that, inclusive of the Crestone assets, it will be Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer (scope 1 and scope 2) upon closing, advancing its net-zero goals.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

  • The acquisition of Crestone will strengthen the strategic rationale underlying the formation of Civitas, as it is projected to enhance the Company’s scale, in-basin diversification, balance sheet, and liquidity profile. Civitas will have established itself as the preferred consolidation partner in the target-rich DJ Basin, which will help increase its trading liquidity and market relevance, and ultimately elevate its presence among top energy producers in the country.
