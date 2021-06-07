Allakos Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis and Phase 2/3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials of Lirentelimab (AK002)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company” or “Allakos”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD), and its Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Clinical trial results from both randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company also announced the retirement of Henrik Rasmussen, M.D., Ph.D., Allakos’ chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Rasmussen will step down on June 11, 2021, after which he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company. Craig Paterson, M.D., Allakos’ Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will be promoted to CMO.

“We thank Henrik for his many contributions to the lirentelimab development program,” said Robert Alexander, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Allakos. “Under Henrik’s watch, lirentelimab has shown activity across multiple therapeutic areas and, importantly, the data suggest lirentelimab could be an important therapy for patients with EG, EoD and EoE. I also look forward to Craig’s leadership as we further expand the lirentelimab development program."

"It has been a distinct pleasure working at Allakos and deeply rewarding to lay the groundwork for the lirentelimab development program, and with our registrational studies fully enrolled, it is an ideal time for my transition,” stated Dr. Rasmussen. “Craig is exceptionally qualified to continue the momentum that the team has created—he is a talented gastrointestinal surgeon with clinical, regulatory and academic experience in the field of gastroenterology and immunology, areas that are critical for the continued successful development of lirentelimab.”