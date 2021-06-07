 
checkAd

Poshmark, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Anan Kashyap to depart CFO role in August and serve in advisory role until the end of the year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark (Nasdaq: POSH) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Anan Kashyap will step down after five years with the company. Kashyap will depart his role in August after completion of Poshmark’s second quarter 10-Q filing and will remain engaged with the company as an advisor until the end of the year.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Anan for his leadership and contribution to Poshmark,” said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark. “Since joining the company nearly five years ago, Anan has helped to transform Poshmark from a small and pioneering private company to a NASDAQ-listed public company that’s leading the future of shopping. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I’m very proud of the growth and success we’ve achieved in my time as CFO,” Kashyap said. “I’ve decided now is the right time for me to step back and help the company find the right CFO for the next stage of Poshmark’s growth as a public company. I would like to thank Manish, our Board, Team Posh and our community for their support in what has truly been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career.”

Poshmark is initiating a comprehensive internal and external search for Kashyap’s successor. 

About Poshmark, Inc.:

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Investor Contact
ir@poshmark.com

Media Contact
pr@poshmark.com

SOURCE Poshmark, Inc.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Poshmark, Inc. Announces CFO Transition Anan Kashyap to depart CFO role in August and serve in advisory role until the end of the yearREDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Poshmark (Nasdaq: POSH) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Anan Kashyap will step down …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION