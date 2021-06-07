Poshmark, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Anan Kashyap to depart CFO role in August and serve in advisory role until the end of the year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark (Nasdaq: POSH) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Anan Kashyap will step down after five years with the company. Kashyap will depart his role in August after completion of Poshmark’s second quarter 10-Q filing and will remain engaged with the company as an advisor until the end of the year.



“On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Anan for his leadership and contribution to Poshmark,” said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark. “Since joining the company nearly five years ago, Anan has helped to transform Poshmark from a small and pioneering private company to a NASDAQ-listed public company that’s leading the future of shopping. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”