 
checkAd

American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) from Waste Magnets

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 14:05  |  101   |   |   

Sponsored research partnership with Purdue University demonstrates success in achieving high purity and isolated rare earth elements Company's environmentally safe LAD Chromatography technology achieves 99.5 percent purity of Neodymium …

Sponsored research partnership with Purdue University demonstrates success in achieving high purity and isolated rare earth elements

Company's environmentally safe LAD Chromatography technology achieves 99.5 percent purity of Neodymium

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Purdue University, has successfully achieved a high purity of the rare earth element (REE), Neodymium (Nd), using its exclusively-licensed, ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography process and technology. Through the recycling of waste permanent magnets, the Company was able to separate, isolate and purify the inherent Neodymium to a 99.5 percent purity, a standard required for high quality permanent magnet manufacturing.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "Having purification technology, as part of our "Capture, Process, Purify" technology process chain, that is able to produce isolated rare earth elements at a 99.5% purity or greater is a game changer for the commercialization and manufacturing of permanent magnets. Today we can say that we achieved this result alongside our technology partner at Purdue University at a cost point and environmental standard that is extremely competitive on a worldwide basis. This result is extremely exciting, and equally important for our nation as the demand and need for rare earth elements is growing at a pace north of 12% a year. We are not aware of any other technology in the world that can compete on costs or environmental standards and based on these results we are fully committed to bring this technology to the market as efficiently and effectively as possible."

Neodymium belongs to the lanthanide series and is a rare earth element. Developed independently in 1984 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, Neodymium magnets are considered the strongest type of permanent magnet available commercially. Such magnets have replaced other types of magnets in many applications that require strong permanent magnets, such as electric motors, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

Seite 1 von 3
American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) from Waste Magnets Sponsored research partnership with Purdue University demonstrates success in achieving high purity and isolated rare earth elements Company's environmentally safe LAD Chromatography technology achieves 99.5 percent purity of Neodymium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
VegasWINNERS' Krush House Network Now Available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:52 Uhr
American Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market