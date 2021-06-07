Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Forage Fusion Drilling Limited of Hawkesbury, Ontario for the Company's initial drilling program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
"We are very pleased to have secured Fusion Drilling for our initial drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property that is set to commence in the second half of June. This Property is located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake greenstone belt and has had no exploration for nearly 50 years. The Cole Gold Mines Property hosts an historic high-grade gold resource that was developed in the 1930's, and except for the limited drilling program in 1973, has had no exploration since then." stated chief executive officer Mike England.
Rockland will embark on a 2,500 metre core drilling campaign that will initially test gold mineralization that was defined by the Cole Gold Mines Limited underground development work. The Company has completed field work to identify initial drill site locations that will test historic Kerr Addison (1973) diamond drilling that returned values up to 2.2 ounces per ton gold (68.3 grams per tonne gold) over 1.5 feet (0.46 metre) core width in sulphide mineralized quartz veins. Initial holes will also test surface showings that returned recent grab sample values up to 14.8 g/t Au. The property has an approved exploration permit PR-20-000368, that is valid until March 2024.
The Cole Gold Property historically indicated high-grade gold values are associated with sphalerite-chalcopyrite-scheelite-bearing quartz veins in shear and structural zones in porphyry and felsic rocks, striking approximately east-west and dipping steeply to the north. Mineralization is located in a regional structural corridor known as the Pipestone Deformation Zone. Underground development work by Cole Gold Mines in the 1930's included a vertical shaft to a depth of 161.5 metres (530 feet), with four levels established, and over 2,133.6 metres (7,000 feet) of drifting and crosscutting (mostly on vein) and 1,219.2 metres (4,000 feet) of underground diamond drilling.
