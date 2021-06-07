Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Forage Fusion Drilling Limited of Hawkesbury, Ontario for the Company's initial drilling …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Forage Fusion Drilling Limited of Hawkesbury, Ontario for the Company's initial drilling program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario "We are very pleased to have secured Fusion Drilling for our initial drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property that is set to commence in the second half of June. This Property is located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake greenstone belt and has had no exploration for nearly 50 years. The Cole Gold Mines Property hosts an historic high-grade gold resource that was developed in the 1930's, and except for the limited drilling program in 1973, has had no exploration since then." stated chief executive officer Mike England.