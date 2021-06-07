 
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Autor: Accesswire
Company Presentation Scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that management present virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9 at 1:30 PM ET.

Darren Jamison, President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

Event: Capstone Green Energy Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

"I look forward to discussing our recent transformation to Capstone Green Energy with the investment community," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit here.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

