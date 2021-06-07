Dialco Medical Inc. Engages CROMSOURCE as Contract Research Organization Partner for DIMI IDE Trial

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (Dialco), today announced that Dialco has engaged CROMSOURCE, a full-service Contract Research Organization (“CRO”), for its upcoming DIMI IDE usability clinical trial. CROMSOURCE is a high quality, ISO certified international provider of outsourced clinical trial services that has been a trusted partner to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies for more than 20 years.



DIMI is an innovative renal replacement system that is cleared by the FDA to treat patients with acute and/or chronic renal failure with or without fluid overload using hemodialysis, hemodiafiltration, hemofiltration and/or ultrafiltration in hospital or clinical settings. The prospective multicenter, open label, non-randomized and cross-over study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DIMI in the home setting by analyzing delivered dialysis dose and potential adverse events happening during six weeks of use at home compared to six weeks of use in the hospital setting on the same patients. The trial will include 35 evaluable patients in the United States and is expected to enroll the first patient by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

CROMSOURCE is a recognized global leader in conducting clinical trials for innovative drugs, biologics, and medical devices. Specifically, more than one-fourth of the company’s activities involve the testing of medical devices, translating to more than twenty-five such trials per year. Beyond more than two decades of experience managing medical device clinical trials, CROMSOURCE’s foundation is built upon the delivery of high-quality services, and in fact is one of the only international CROs to be ISO 14155:2011 certified for medical device studies. Moreover, CROMSOURCE has recently completed multiple studies in a dialysis setting, which is one of the critical success factors for this trial. “We are excited to bring on an accomplished partner in CROMSOURCE, which has extensive expertise in managing clinical trials for small to medium size medical device companies like Dialco,” said Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni, President of Dialco Medical Inc. “Onboarding CROMSOURCE is an important milestone in the DIMI trial’s initiation process. We believe that with CROMSOURCE’s broad clinical experience in both the renal and medical device fields, as well as a deep understanding of the DIMI trial, we are poised to achieve key trial milestones within our expected timelines in the United States.”