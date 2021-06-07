 
Norrlandsfonden supports Copperstone Resources with a further 8.46 MSEK

Published June 7, 2021

Norrlandsfonden will invest a further 8.46 MSEK in two convertible debentures in Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”). In accordance with the existing loan agreement in connection with fund raisings, Norrlandsfonden has the right, but not obligation, to invest in Copperstone.

The credit facilities are agreed at Stibor 90 + 5 % with quarterly interest payments from pay-out, expected in Q3 2021. Norrlandsfonden is entitled to convert parts of or the entire amount between June 2029 and May 2026, respectively. The conversion prices shall be 0.70 SEK/share and 1.05 SEK, respectively, corresponding to a 40 percent premium from the two major equity issues (at 0.50 SEK and 0.75 SEK/share, respectively).

At full conversion of both debentures, Norrlandsfonden would receive 10,366,665 shares of Copperstone, corresponding to a dilution of 0.92% for the current shareholders. Norrlandsfonden has also decided to convert the 2015 convertible in full, against 6.25 million Copperstone shares.

“We are of course very pleased that Norrlandsfonden once again has decided to support Copperstone in our mission to reopen the Viscaria mine in Kiruna”, comments Copperstone CEO Anna Tyni.

For further information, please contact Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing June 7 2021 at 14:20 CET.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

Attachment





