- The vertical injection molding machine market is expected to gain good growth prospects on the back of increasing globalization and the heightening demand for affordable products

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for vertical injection molding machines has increased exponentially over the years. The utilization of these machines for preparing massive molded parts for appliances, automotive, and industrial applications is proving to be a game-changer. The rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization across many regions will also have a profound impact on the growth of the vertical injection molding machine market.

Vertical injection molding machines function the same as horizontal injection molding machines but they are optimized to operate on the vertical axis. These machines require very little space to function as compared to horizontal injection molding machines. The benefits offered by vertical injection molding machines as compared to horizontal injection molding machines will bring tremendous growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The TMR experts expect the vertical injection molding machine market to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent during the assessment period of 2021-2031. The global vertical injection molding machine market is prognosticated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.6 bn by 2021, the end year of the forecast period.

Horizontal injection molding machines were already popular among numerous industries due to their efficiency and functionality. The 'space factor' was proving to be a hindrance as horizontal injection molding machines consume a lot of area. Vertical injection molding machines are serving as a feasible option as they use lesser space as compared to horizontal injection molding machines, eventually accelerating the growth prospects.