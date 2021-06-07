 
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration

- To build and implement a next-generation platform to enhance field services and operations

BENGALURU, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc. ("Archrock"), the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S., to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.

Archrock selected Infosys for its rich experience and deep domain expertise in the energy industry, dedicated team, and robust capabilities in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service space. Infosys will implement the field services platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.

"Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock's Senior Vice President, Operations. "Two major objectives of our digital transformation are to improve our customers' experience and make our field employees' jobs easier. As these leading-edge mobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase our compression unit uptime, improve the efficiency of our field service technicians and result in reduced vehicle mileage. With the right digital and energy industry credentials, we are confident Infosys is the right partner to deliver Microsoft's industry leading field service platform."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, SVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys, said, "Understanding the potential of digital technologies, energy companies are embarking on a digital transformation journey to reap the benefits of high productivity, better human experience, and operational efficiency. We are delighted to collaborate with Archrock in their field service transformation journey. With deep knowledge of the energy industry, technical expertise, and a strong relationship with Microsoft, we are confident of creating significant business value together in this journey with Archrock."

