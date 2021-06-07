A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward

After a school year like no other, the Wisconsin Virtual Academy ( WIVA ), Insight School of Wisconsin ( ISWI ), and Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin ( DCAWI ), three online public school serving students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates online with a combined online commencement ceremony on June 9 th at 6 pm.

“This year our student body grew to over 4,000 students with over 4,000 different reasons to be a part of our learning community. Our school’s personalized learning approach allows students to get their individual needs met,” shared Dr. Sara R. Cutler, Head of Schools. “At WIVA/ISWI/DCAWI, we are building the citizens of the 21st century. During the world pandemic, our highly trained, certified teachers kept our students motivated, excited and moving toward their goals. The achievements of our faculty, families and scholars should be celebrated across our beautiful state. Congratulations graduates!”

This year, WIVA will graduate nearly 300 students, ISWI will graduate at least 44, and DCAWI will graduate 36. Approximately 45 seniors will graduate with at least a 3.5 weighted GPA, and the Class of 2021 has earned over $100,500 dollars in combined scholarships already.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Wisconsin and beyond, including Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Green Bay, Marquette, and University of North Florida.

Amina Waheed is WIVA’s Valedictorian and DCAWI will feature Ian Santin. Amina plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall and major in biology on a path to attend medical school and become a doctor. Ian plans to attend Davenport University studying computer science and eventually become a self-employed software engineer. The Salutatorian for DCAWI is Lamech Kealiher and he will be attending University of Advancing Technology in Arizona. WIVA has two Salutatorians, Ellen Gresbach and Janna Johnson. They will be attending Waukesha County Technical College and UW-Eau Claire respectively.

“This year was a whole new kind of struggle and we all couldn’t have gone through it without the continued support of our teachers,” said Amina Waheed. “I’ll forever be grateful that they helped me move onto the next level of my education.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.