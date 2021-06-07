 
checkAd

A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

After a school year like no other, the Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), and Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI), three online public school serving students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates online with a combined online commencement ceremony on June 9th at 6 pm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005002/en/

“This year our student body grew to over 4,000 students with over 4,000 different reasons to be a part of our learning community. Our school’s personalized learning approach allows students to get their individual needs met,” shared Dr. Sara R. Cutler, Head of Schools. “At WIVA/ISWI/DCAWI, we are building the citizens of the 21st century. During the world pandemic, our highly trained, certified teachers kept our students motivated, excited and moving toward their goals. The achievements of our faculty, families and scholars should be celebrated across our beautiful state. Congratulations graduates!”

This year, WIVA will graduate nearly 300 students, ISWI will graduate at least 44, and DCAWI will graduate 36. Approximately 45 seniors will graduate with at least a 3.5 weighted GPA, and the Class of 2021 has earned over $100,500 dollars in combined scholarships already.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Wisconsin and beyond, including Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Green Bay, Marquette, and University of North Florida.

Amina Waheed is WIVA’s Valedictorian and DCAWI will feature Ian Santin. Amina plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall and major in biology on a path to attend medical school and become a doctor. Ian plans to attend Davenport University studying computer science and eventually become a self-employed software engineer. The Salutatorian for DCAWI is Lamech Kealiher and he will be attending University of Advancing Technology in Arizona. WIVA has two Salutatorians, Ellen Gresbach and Janna Johnson. They will be attending Waukesha County Technical College and UW-Eau Claire respectively.

“This year was a whole new kind of struggle and we all couldn’t have gone through it without the continued support of our teachers,” said Amina Waheed. “I’ll forever be grateful that they helped me move onto the next level of my education.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Seite 1 von 3
Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward After a school year like no other, the Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), and Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI), three online public school serving students throughout the state, will celebrate its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World
03.06.21
We are WAVA! And it’s Time for Washington Virtual Academy Students to Succeed in the Next Part of Their Lives, No Exceptions!
03.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward
03.06.21
It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward
03.06.21
Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Let’s Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors
03.06.21
Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online & In-Person Graduation Ceremonies
03.06.21
Insight School of Michigan Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives   
03.06.21
Ohio Digital Learning School Class of 2021 to Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony