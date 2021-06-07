 
Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today it will participate in the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference being held virtually June 21 – 23, 2021.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Chief Financial Officer Enrique López Lecube will conduct 40-minute video one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, June 22nd, and Wednesday, June 23rd, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.

7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference
 Date: June 21-23, 2021
Format: Virtual 1x1’s
Representative: Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer

Conference website here

For more information on the Roth Virtual London Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bioceres Crop Solutions management, please contact your conference representative at https://ibn.fm/London2021Registration or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.




