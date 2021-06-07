Luna Innovations to Present at Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http://ir.lunainc.com/ and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/luna/2096928. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management also will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact StifelCorporateEvents@stifel.com.

