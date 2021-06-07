Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in UBS and Stifel Investor Conferences

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Primoris website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the day of each presentation.