Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in UBS and Stifel Investor Conferences
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Primoris website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the day of each presentation.
ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.
