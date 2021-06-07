 
The Beauty Health Company to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that senior management will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Presentation Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 3:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
 Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 4:25 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the BeautyHealth website (https://investors.beautyhealth.com/). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial and Perk products are available in over 87 countries with over 17,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

