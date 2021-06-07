 
checkAd

Helios Technologies Appoints New President of CVT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Jason Morgan has been appointed to the corporate officer position of President, CVT (Cartridge Valve Technology) effective June 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005179/en/

New President of CVT: Jason Morgan (Photo: Business Wire)

New President of CVT: Jason Morgan (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Morgan joined Helios Technologies in 2018 in the position of Vice President of Global Tax. He rapidly advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including Interim CFO for Sun Hydraulics LLC. He became Senior Vice President and Managing Director of CVT in November 2020 where he has been responsible for managing CVT’s global operations.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies, commented, “Among our shared values is developing and leveraging the deep talent that is within the Helios organization and establishing an optimal structure that will be the force multiplier for effective execution of our augmented strategy. We are very pleased to recognize Jason’s considerable contributions to Helios in a relatively short time. He has quickly earned this promotion to the role of President, CVT. With over 25 years of domestic and international corporate, M&A, and operating accounting expertise, coupled with a vital technical knowledge of customer requirements, Jason brings significant depth to this critical role. As we deepen our market reach with our product offerings and expand the markets we serve, he will be valuable in our efforts to advance our technologies and accelerate growth.”

Mr. Morgan began his career in 1995 in public accounting at Van Buren & Company. He has a breadth of experience in the retail, life sciences, industrial finance and technology industries both domestic and international. He has held a variety of progressively challenging roles at businesses that included Dollar General, Akyma Pharmaceuticals, Caterpillar Financial Services Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Asurion, a privately held Information Technology and Services company. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) degree in Business Administration & Accounting from Tennessee Technological University in 1995.

Mr. Morgan commented, “I am humbled by the opportunity to guide the incredibly talented global CVT team here at Helios. As we move forward into smarter components and more intelligent control systems, we are looking beyond cartridge valve design and at opportunities in systems and more highly integrated electro-hydraulic solutions. We expect to see rapid growth in these areas as more customers demand digital controls, smart hydraulics and greater integration with linked technologies. We are in the early stages of our mission to diversify the Company’s products and end markets and I look forward to further advancing CVT’s best-in-class technology suite as we continue to drive competitive advantages through innovation and responsiveness.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

Helios Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Appoints New President of CVT Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Jason Morgan has been appointed to the corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:25 Uhr
Helios Technologies Declares 99th Sequential Quarterly Cash Dividend
01.06.21
Helios Technologies to Host Hybrid Investor & Analyst Day
10.05.21
Helios Technologies First Quarter 2021 Revenue Grew 58% Reflecting Strong Market Leadership; Augmented Strategy Gaining Traction
10.05.21
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Joyonway to Further Expand Electronic Controls Platform