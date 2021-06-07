NeoPhotonics Announces CFP2-DCO Module Transmission of 400 Gbps over 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced EDFA Only DWDM System

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that it has used its Multi-Rate CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceivers to effectively transmit at a 400 Gbps data rate over a distance of 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced DWDM network. This 1500 km transmission demonstration was carried out on NeoPhotonics Transmission System Testbed using production modules with enhanced firmware and utilized 75 GHz-spaced channels taking the adjacent channel crosstalk-induced penalty into account. The transmission system contains 19 in-line erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFA).

To achieve 1500 km reach and a 400G data rate, the modules were operated at 69 Gbaud using 16 QAM modulation. Probabilistic constellation shaping and a soft-decision forward error correction codec were used to achieve a required OSNR of approximately 20 dB, which is comparable to coherent line card port performance from leading chassis-based coherent systems. The modules each consumed considerably less electrical power than line card solutions operating at comparable data rates and distances.

These 400G CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver modules use NeoPhotonics high performance Indium Phosphide-based coherent components, along with its ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser. These components are all shipping in high volume into multiple coherent system applications, and include:

Class 40 CDM: NeoPhotonics Class 40, polarization multiplexed, quadrature coherent driver modulator (CDM) features a co-packaged InP modulator with a linear, high bandwidth, differential driver, and is designed for low V-Pi, low insertion loss and a high extinction ratio. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the form factor of the OIF Implementation Agreement #OIF-HB-CDM-01.0.

Class 40 Micro-ICR: NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is designed for >60 GBaud symbol rates. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0.

Nano-ITLA: NeoPhotonics Nano-ITLA is based on the same proven and reliable high performance external cavity architecture as NeoPhotonics’ industry leading Micro-ITLA and maintains comparable ultra-narrow linewidth, low frequency phase noise and the low power consumption in a compact package approximately one half the size.

NeoPhotonics Multi-Rate CFP2-DCO modules are fully qualified. Telcordia testing has been successfully extended to 2000 hours of High Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) testing, showing the high reliability and performance of NeoPhotonics CFP2-DCO platform.