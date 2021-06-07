Willdan’s Subsidiary, Lime Energy, Wins $18 Million Contract to Support Glendale Water & Power’s Clean Energy Transformation

“We are committed to accelerating and ramping up our sustainability efforts by providing a turnkey upgrade program for our commercial and industrial business customers,” said John Takhtalian, Interim General Manager of GWP. “This program helps our customers meet their energy efficiency goals and helps GWP take more steps toward a clean energy future.”

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy’s customer-focused solution helps GWP’s commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP’s shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.

“We’re proud to be a part of Glendale Water & Power’s cutting-edge approach to clean energy and to offer sustainability and engineering expertise that directly benefits commercial and industrial customers in the City of Glendale,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “This opportunity leverages the capabilities we’ve assembled over the last several years, including streamlined energy efficiency across small and large businesses, energy engineering, and expertise implementing turnkey solutions to achieve decarbonization goals.”

About Glendale Water & Power

Glendale Water & Power is the City of Glendale’s water and electric utility. It provides water to 34,091 customers in Glendale, California. The city-owned utility also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to 88,849 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.GlendaleWaterAndPower.com or follow GWP on Facebook and Twitter.

About Lime Energy and Willdan

Lime Energy is Willdan’s wholly owned subsidiary and specializes in the design and implementation of direct install energy efficiency programs for utilities. Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.