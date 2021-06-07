Oak Street Health Announces Plans to Enter 20th State, Arizona Centers to Open in 2022

“As vaccination rates rise, restrictions lift, and loved ones across the country safely reunite, Oak Street Health is excited to look toward the future,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “We are proud to announce plans to enter Arizona in early 2022, and we look forward to introducing older adults in Phoenix and Tucson to a superior healthcare experience. We are also excited by the opportunity to welcome new team members in Arizona to join our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be.”

Oak Street Health , Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced its plans to enter Arizona in 2022, marking its 20th state. The Company will bring its innovative model of care to older adults in Phoenix and Tucson while creating employment opportunities for healthcare providers and other qualified candidates in those cities.

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visits; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care, social health support and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

