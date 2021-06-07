 
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, when or on what terms the offering may be completed.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by MicroStrategy Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroStrategy, and certain subsidiaries of MicroStrategy that may be formed or acquired after the closing of the offering. The notes and the related guarantees will be secured, on a senior secured basis with MicroStrategy’s existing and future senior indebtedness, by security interests on substantially all of MicroStrategy’s and the guarantors’ assets, including any bitcoins or other digital assets acquired on or after the closing of the offering, but excluding MicroStrategy’s existing bitcoins as well as bitcoins and digital assets acquired with the proceeds from existing bitcoins. MicroStrategy’s existing approximately 92,079 bitcoins will be held by a newly formed subsidiary, MacroStrategy LLC.

MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoins.

The notes and related guarantees will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Any offer of the notes and the related guarantees will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

