SoFi to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchanges & FinTech Conference

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the upcoming Global Exchanges & FinTech Conference hosted by Piper Sandler. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a fireside chat discussion. Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 2:00-2:45 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/sofi/2929923

To view the live webcast, either use the direct link above or please go to the “Investor Events” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available for on demand viewing at the same website.

