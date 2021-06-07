 
SoFi to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchanges & FinTech Conference

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the upcoming Global Exchanges & FinTech Conference hosted by Piper Sandler. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a fireside chat discussion. Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Exchanges & FinTech Conference (June 9-10)

Date:

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time:

2:00-2:45 PM ET

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/sofi/2929923

To view the live webcast, either use the direct link above or please go to the “Investor Events” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available for on demand viewing at the same website.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over 2 million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com/ or download our iOS and Android apps.

