Sunlight Financial to Participate in Cowen and Piper Sandler Investor Conferences

Both events will be accessible at the time of the respective event via a link to a live webcast on Sunlight’s website at www.sunlightfinancial.com/investors .

Sunlight Financial , a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Potere, and Chief Financial Officer, Barry Edinburg, will participate in two investor conferences this week:

A transcript of each webcast will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Rule 425 Prospectus by Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and on that date, a replay recording of the webcast of the respective fireside chat will be accessible through Sunlight’s website at www.sunlightfinancial.com/investors. This replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

Business Combination Transaction

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. expects to be listed on NYSE and has reserved the ticker “SUNL” following completion of the business combination.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.