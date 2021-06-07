 
checkAd

Sunlight Financial to Participate in Cowen and Piper Sandler Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Potere, and Chief Financial Officer, Barry Edinburg, will participate in two investor conferences this week:

  • On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit beginning at 3:10 PM Eastern Time.
  • On Thursday, June 10, 2021, management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference beginning at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Both events will be accessible at the time of the respective event via a link to a live webcast on Sunlight’s website at www.sunlightfinancial.com/investors.

A transcript of each webcast will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Rule 425 Prospectus by Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and on that date, a replay recording of the webcast of the respective fireside chat will be accessible through Sunlight’s website at www.sunlightfinancial.com/investors. This replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

Business Combination Transaction

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. expects to be listed on NYSE and has reserved the ticker “SUNL” following completion of the business combination.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Spartan Acquisition II Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunlight Financial to Participate in Cowen and Piper Sandler Investor Conferences Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Potere, and Chief Financial Officer, Barry Edinburg, will participate in two investor conferences this week: On …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Sunlight Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Affirms Full Year 2021 Outlook for Key Metrics
26.05.21
Sunlight Financial to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Clean Energy Conference