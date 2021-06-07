 
OneMain ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Community During 2020

OneMain Financial, the country’s largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company’s commitment to supporting customers, team members and communities during one of the most challenging years in the country’s history.

“In a year when our nation confronted the health and financial hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as critical racial and social justice issues, OneMain’s mission to improve the financial well-being of hardworking Americans was more important than ever,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. “Our 2020 ESG report demonstrates OneMain’s commitment at every level to do what is right for our customers, team members and communities.”

Highlights include:

  • Implementing sweeping operational adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the health and financial well-being of our customers and team members.
  • Adapting our borrower’s assistance programs to help approximately 500,000 customers with financial hardship, which included hardship due to the pandemic.
  • Contributing more than $2 million to support financial literacy, community and economic development, pandemic relief, and racial and social justice initiatives – $1 million of which went to nonprofit organizations in local communities to support pandemic relief efforts.
  • Continuing to promote diversity and inclusion among our workforce through new and existing initiatives, including unconscious bias training, diverse slate hiring requirements and partnerships with affinity organizations.
  • Continuing to focus on reducing our carbon footprint by minimizing waste and enrolling customers in paperless billing – with 1.2 million, or 53%, of our customers enrolled in paperless billing as of December 2020.

The full report can be found here.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With about 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

