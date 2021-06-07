OneMain ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Community During 2020

OneMain Financial, the country’s largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company’s commitment to supporting customers, team members and communities during one of the most challenging years in the country’s history.

“In a year when our nation confronted the health and financial hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as critical racial and social justice issues, OneMain’s mission to improve the financial well-being of hardworking Americans was more important than ever,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. “Our 2020 ESG report demonstrates OneMain’s commitment at every level to do what is right for our customers, team members and communities.”