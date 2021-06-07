 
Results from Novan’s Exploratory Studies Further Demonstrate Antimicrobial Effect of NITRICIL Platform Technology with NVN4100 in Companion Animal Health

– Positive in vitro results demonstrate antimicrobial effect of NVN4100 against a wide variety of bacteria and suggest a promising bactericidal mode of action –

– Novel in vivo canine pyoderma model established which serves as a tool for continued assessment and optimization of next steps –

– Additional formulation and preclinical evaluations are contemplated as the Company explores potential strategic partnership opportunities –

DURHAM, N.C., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced positive proof-of-concept in vitro results and informative in vivo results with its new chemical entity (NCE), NVN4100, explored as a potential product candidate for topical antimicrobial indications in companion animal health.

Novan initiated exploratory work to evaluate NVN4100 and engaged with animal health experts at Scullion Strategy Group, LLC to oversee the Company’s initial animal health studies and to assess technical feasibility and market potential. The in vivo and in vitro studies were conducted by independent third party animal health research organizations.

“We are pleased with results that further validate the anti-bacterial capabilities of our NITRICIL platform technology, specifically with NVN4100, a new chemical entity. The results from these exploratory studies bolster our confidence in Novan’s strategy to continue building a data package to support our strategic partnering efforts for an animal health program. These exploratory studies were an important step in confirming our initial premise that there is an opportunity for the NITRICIL platform technology in animal health and we believe further development and evaluations are necessary,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.

The exploratory studies were conducted to determine the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) of NVN4100 using broth dilution antimicrobial susceptibility testing against a set of clinically relevant microorganisms. Results from the in vitro assay demonstrated that NVN4100 had both inhibitory and bactericidal effects for a variety of pathogens. The tested pathogens include both antimicrobial resistant and antimicrobial susceptible strains of the most prevalent species associated with skin and ear conditions in animal health, including Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus pseudintermedius, and Staphylococcus schleiferi.

