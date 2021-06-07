AMMO, Inc. Set to Join Russell 2000 Index and Russell Microcap Index on June 28, 2021

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 3000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has been included in the June 4 th preliminary list of member additions to the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell Microcap Index, which become effective upon the opening of the US stock markets on June 28, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO, commented that “our Company’s inclusion in the Russell Indexes will increase the liquidity of our stock and overall awareness of AMMO within the investment community, representing an important milestone in the life of our Company.” Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “with an approximate $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, AMMO’s planned addition to the Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap indexes improves our exposure and appeal to institutional investors. We believe our planned inclusion will benefit our ability to continue delivering long-term shareholder value as we grow the Company.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

