Catalent, Longstanding TOMI Pharmaceutical Partner, Expands SteraMist Disinfection Across Multiple U.S. Locations

FREDERICK, Md., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced the implementation of SteraMist technology into four Catalent facilities, and a planned expansion into a fifth location.

Catalent is one of the most established pharmaceutical partners within TOMI’s Life Sciences division. In October 2018, the company’s first purchase order was for an Environment System and a Surface Unit. Shortly after, in May 2019, having experienced firsthand the direct advantages of SteraMist, Catalent purchased six additional Environment Systems and an additional Surface Unit for its BioPark and Harmans facilities. Recently, TOMI received an additional six-figure purchase order from Catalent for additional SteraMist units. Catalent has also turned to TOMI’s iHP Corporate Service team to decontaminate one of their facilities, resulting in additional revenue. Furthermore, Catalent is planning to install a Custom Engineered System (CES) for use within their material airlocks.

Catalent has also expressed interest in purchasing several SteraMist Select Plus units for their facilities once testing is completed. The SteraMist Select Plus is currently under development by TOMI as a hybrid product consisting of the Company’s current Surface Select and Environment systems. The unit will allow for enhanced flexibility by using a single applicator to decontaminate full-room to small-space volume while maintaining the size of the current Surface unit with more robust process controls.

David Small, in Catalent’s validation department, explains: “We successfully used the system on a bacteriophage. Using the iHP to inactivate a nanometer-sized bacteriophage, to our knowledge had never been tried. The system efficiently and effectively resolved the bacteriophage contamination. I am a strong proponent of the SteraMist systems and believe our continued use of the technology and partnership with TOMI will continue to yield a line of products that are superior, safer, and more effective than alternatives in the marketplace.”

