GCAC To Launch Sales Initiative for Small & Medium Cultivators at Cannabis Business Europe 2021

“Sell, sell, sell,” stated GCAC’s CEO, Brad Moore. “Throughout Q1&2 2021, we have taken every opportunity to market GCAC and showcase Efixii. This strategy paid-off hugely when we demoed Efixii at Prohibition Partner’s Master Class 2 , which tripled of our Enterprise sales pipeline. Now we’re expanding our sales initiatives by targeting small to medium-sized cultivators.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (“GCAC” or the “Company) (CSE: APP, OTC: FUAPF, FSE: 2FA) , a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, today announced, as a sponsor of the upcoming Cannabis Business Europe 2021 1 in Frankfurt on June 22 nd and 23 rd , the Company will launch a new sales initiative targeting small to medium-sized global medical cannabis cultivators.

Moore continued, “Using Efixii is so easy to implement and use. Set up our app wallet, attest your cultivation process to a blockchain, and then print a unique Efixii QR code. Post-event, we will be targeting ALL global small to medium-sized cannabis players by launching a portal so they can calculate what it will cost to use Efixii and purchase it online. Key takeaway – they only pay when a QR code is generated. The simplicity of use plus no barrier to entry approach helps us reach our sales goals and maintain margins.”

This GCAC sales plan expansion follows the commercial launch of Efixii, their patent pending Seed2Seed solution in Q4 2020. The first proof of concept sale of Efixii was with Israel-based Bless3. Enterprise sales opportunities soon followed with an MOU with CBD Agrocasa4 and a definitive deal with Herb Industries5.

Additionally, Herb Industries CEO Ben Dov Carmeli is delighted to announce that they recently secured a deal with De Herborist, a Belgium based brand of cannabinoids & terpenes products which focuses on health & well-being. (deherborist.eu)6”. Says Carmeli, “GCAC joined other Herb global tech and academic partners including a renowned European Genetic Center, and a leading University in South Korea on our project because they are true innovators. As such, we are happy to tell the world, in addition to being on Herb cannabis products in 2022, Efixii QR codes will also mark the De Herborist‘s products currently be sold in Belgium and the rest of Europe.”