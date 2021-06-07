Cullinan Oncology Receives Investigational New Drug (IND) Clearance from the FDA for CLN-049, a FLT3 x CD3 Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory AML

“IND clearance by the FDA paves the way to test a differentiated treatment approach by targeting extracellular FLT3, an oncogenic driver in AML,” stated Patrick Baeuerle, Cullinan’s Chief Scientific Officer, Biologics. “We are excited to initiate human dosing of CLN-049, a T cell-engaging, IgG-like antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory AML.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), an oncology company seeking to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Cullinan Florentine’s IND application for CLN-049, a FLT3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

About CLN-049



CLN-049 is a humanized bispecific antibody being developed for relapsed/refractory AML. CLN-049 is designed to simultaneously bind to FLT3 on target leukemic cells and to CD3 on T cells, triggering the T cells to kill the targeted cancer cells via their intrinsic cytolytic mechanisms. Studies have shown that FLT3 is expressed by FACS staining on AML blasts in at least 75% of AML patients, regardless of an oncogenic driver mutation. The expression of FLT3 on the surface of leukemic blasts in most AML patients and its role as a known oncogenic driver make it an attractive therapeutic target for a T cell engager approach.

In preclinical studies, CLN-049 led to potent FLT3-dependent killing of leukemic cells in vitro at a wide range of FLT3 expression levels on AML cells. Treatment with CLN-049, even at low doses, led to survival benefit in an AML xenograft model and complete elimination of leukemic blasts in various mouse models implanted with primary patient leukemic cells or AML cell lines.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.