Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Additions to the Management Teams of Its Subsidiaries

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additions and changes to the management teams within its two subsidiaries.

Logixx Security is adding two vice presidents:

  • Rowan Hamilton will be joining Logixx Security on June 14, 2021 as Vice President, Customer Care and Business Development reporting to Han Koren, President of Logixx Security.  With over 30 years in the security services sector, Rowan brings extensive industry experience and a unique perspective to Logixx’s strategy and vision. His experience includes local and national senior leadership roles, business retention, operations, P&L management, business strategy and development. 

  • Humberto Pimentel will also be joining Logixx on June 14, 2021 as Vice President, Operations, reporting to Han Koren. Humberto is an accomplished security professional with more than 25 years’ experience leading operational compliance, process improvements and profitability for some of the largest cash logistics/security companies in the world. Humberto is known for his expertise in creating and optimizing operational processes, building strong client relationships and internal teams, and growing quality revenue.

Within Avante Security, Avante is pleased to announce the return of Bryan Kelly to the Avante family as Vice President of Avante Security effective May 31, 2021. ‘BK’ is a security industry leader, widely recognized for getting things done and making everyone around him better.  Bryan’s first responsibility will be to lead day-to-day operations at Avante Security reporting to Craig Campbell who remains as CEO of Avante Security in addition to CEO of Avante Logixx Inc.

Relatedly, we are announcing Geoff Reed’s decision to resign as President of Avante Security and pursue new career challenges. Under Geoff’s leadership, the Avante Security team accomplished a great deal over the past two years to lay the foundation for future growth, and deepening Avante Security’s client-focused culture.  Geoff will remain with the Company until July 14, 2021 to assist with the transition to new leadership and with other projects.

