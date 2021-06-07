 
checkAd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Additional U.S. Voyage Resumption Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021   

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest, Innovative Ship Norwegian Encore to Make West Coast Debut Operating Alaska Voyages this Summer in Place of Norwegian Bliss

Additional Norwegian Cruise Line Voyages to Sail Beginning Summer 2021 From Multiple U.S. Ports

MIAMI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced additional voyages as part of its U.S. voyage resumption plan. Norwegian Cruise Line plans to set sail beginning summer 2021 with voyages from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami and the line announced that its newest innovative ship, Norwegian Encore will debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss. Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to the Company’s robust, multi-layered SailSAFETM health and safety program.

“I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We want to thank Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida for fighting in support of our industry. His leadership helped bring the CDC to the table. We are currently in communication with his staff and legal counsel to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers departing from the cruise capital of the world."

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced further details on its phased voyage resumption plan for additional ships beginning summer 2021. Newly announced expected deployment plans include the following:

  • Norwegian Gem will cruise seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15, 2021 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami;
  • Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway are open for sale to Bermuda starting September 26, 2021 from New York;
  • Norwegian Bliss will sail on October 24, 2021 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles;
  • Norwegian Escape will sail on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral;
  • In addition, Norwegian Encore, the newest ship in the line’s fleet, will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season. The Alaska itinerary will include visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, while also offering guests majestic views of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Glacier Bay. Guests and travel partners with impacted reservations will be contacted directly.
