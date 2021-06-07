BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event

BioSig’s PURE EP(tm) System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all types of cardiac ablations that treat irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

Westport, CT, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Natasha Drapeau, Executive Vice President of BioSig Technologies, Inc. would be presenting at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at 5 PM ET.

Event: BioSig Technologies, Inc Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

Time: 5 PM ET; 2 PM PT

To register for the live webcast of the event, please click here .

The presentation can be viewed live and any time after the event using the above link.

One in 18 Americans suffers from cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 2050.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

To date, 52 physicians have completed approximately 900 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System across nine clinical sites. The PURE EP(tm) System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced commercialization in 2020, having recently announced commercial sales to St. David’s HealthCare of Austin, Texas, an HCA Healthcare-owned hospital, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

About LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, June 8 - Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.