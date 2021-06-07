 
checkAd

RenovaCare Clinical Trial to Start at U.S. Burn Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  65   |   |   

ROSELAND, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), today announced that it is initiating a clinical trial at four burn centers in the United States. This follows the Company’s recent Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The clinical trial, designated CELLMIST-1, utilizes our electronic SkinGun spray device and CellMist System to render the skin and stem cells uniquely from both the epidermal and dermal layers of the patient’s own skin tissue and then topically spray these cells onto burn wounds to facilitate wound healing. This clinical study will evaluate the safety and feasibility of the Company’s autologous skin stem cell therapy for the treatment of deep second-degree, partial-thickness burn wounds in adults.

“The CELLMIST-1 clinical study marks a milestone in the Company’s clinical program – the first controlled clinical study and the first step on the Premarket Approval (PMA) regulatory pathway towards U.S. marketing,” stated Dr. Robin Robinson, RenovaCare’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The CELLMIST-1 clinical study is slated to start enrollment this week at the Burn Center of MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington D.C.). In coming weeks, clinical study sites at UMC Burn Center at University Medical Center New Orleans (New Orleans, LA), University of Florida Health Shands Burn Center (Gainesville, FL), and the Regional Burn Center, Tampa General Hospital, University of South Florida Medical Center (Tampa, FL) will open for enrollment.

Details of the CELLMIST-1 clinical study with the RenovaCare electronic SkinGun spray device and CellMist System can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new-generation autologous (self-donated) cell therapies for the regeneration of human tissues. The Company’s initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, renders single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells from donor tissues through sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other tissue abnormalities when applied topically as a gentle mist of cells using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun. The Company’s SkinGun is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist Suspension – onto wounds.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RenovaCare Clinical Trial to Start at U.S. Burn Centers ROSELAND, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), today announced that it is initiating a clinical trial at four burn centers in the United States. This follows the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION