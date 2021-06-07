RenovaCare Clinical Trial to Start at U.S. Burn Centers

The clinical trial, designated CELLMIST-1, utilizes our electronic SkinGun spray device and CellMist System to render the skin and stem cells uniquely from both the epidermal and dermal layers of the patient’s own skin tissue and then topically spray these cells onto burn wounds to facilitate wound healing. This clinical study will evaluate the safety and feasibility of the Company’s autologous skin stem cell therapy for the treatment of deep second-degree, partial-thickness burn wounds in adults.

ROSELAND, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), today announced that it is initiating a clinical trial at four burn centers in the United States. This follows the Company’s recent Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The CELLMIST-1 clinical study marks a milestone in the Company’s clinical program – the first controlled clinical study and the first step on the Premarket Approval (PMA) regulatory pathway towards U.S. marketing,” stated Dr. Robin Robinson, RenovaCare’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The CELLMIST-1 clinical study is slated to start enrollment this week at the Burn Center of MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington D.C.). In coming weeks, clinical study sites at UMC Burn Center at University Medical Center New Orleans (New Orleans, LA), University of Florida Health Shands Burn Center (Gainesville, FL), and the Regional Burn Center, Tampa General Hospital, University of South Florida Medical Center (Tampa, FL) will open for enrollment.

Details of the CELLMIST-1 clinical study with the RenovaCare electronic SkinGun spray device and CellMist System can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing new-generation autologous (self-donated) cell therapies for the regeneration of human tissues. The Company’s initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The Company’s flagship technology, the CellMist System, renders single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells from donor tissues through sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other tissue abnormalities when applied topically as a gentle mist of cells using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun. The Company’s SkinGun is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist Suspension – onto wounds.