Digital Ally Forms New Business Unit to Pursue Healthcare Market Opportunities

Digital Ally Contributes $13.5 million of Capital to New Business Unit

Lenexa, KS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Company), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced the formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc. (“Digital Healthcare”) to pursue opportunities in the healthcare industry. This business initiative is part of the Company’s strategic plan to diversify its product and service offerings to address larger target markets that have significant growth prospects. Digital Healthcare’s goal is to create recurring sources of revenue, expand its profit margins, achieve sustainable positive cash flow and fuel future growth.

On June 4, 2021 Digital Healthcare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a venture with Nobility LLC, an eight-year old revenue cycle management (“RCM”) company servicing the medical industry. Digital Healthcare is capitalizing the venture with $13.5 million to support the venture’s business strategy to make acquisitions of RCM companies. Digital Healthcare owns 51% of the venture that entitles it to 51% of the distributable cash as defined in the venture’s operating agreement plus a cumulative preferred return of 10% per annum on its invested capital. Nobility will receive a management fee and 49% of the distributable cash, subordinated to Digital Healthcare’s preferred return.

The venture currently has two target acquisitions (the “Targets”) under letters of intent and is negotiating for the purchase of another RCM portfolio. The total revenue run rate of these acquisitions is approximately $5.0 million annually with significant profit margins expected after the venture implements cost reductions and economies of scale. The total purchase price of the Targets are approximately $5.0 million with cash at closing expected to average 75% of the purchase prices and the balances generally paid over several years subject to achievement of certain milestones. The closings are expected to occur over the next several months and are subject to final due diligence and negotiation of definitive agreements.

