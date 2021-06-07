Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

A webcast of management’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on June 16, 2021 and may be accessed via the investor relations presentations section of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations and through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com .

Seminole, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and members of the senior executive division leadership, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16. Management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare , HPI and WonderWink are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO , Tangerine Promotions , Public Identity and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

