Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June:

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 57,190   760,215,433
31 May 2021 413 16,162.9540 6,675,300
1 June 2021 280 16,362.2500 4,581,430
2 June 2021 188 16,673.0851 3,134,540
3 June 2021 285 16,874.8070 4,809,320
4 June 2021 33 17,450.0000 575,850
Total 31 May-4 June Friday 1,199   19,776,440
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,271 16,494.1118 20,964,016
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 11,234   178,247,013
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,660   800,955,889
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 228,708   3,254,208,751
31 May 2021 2,075 16,912.2289 35,092,875
1 June 2021 1,407 17,153.9588 24,135,620
2 June 2021 944 17,379.5498 16,406,295
3 June 2021 1,432 17,580.4714 25,175,235
4 June 2021 166 18,158.7048 3,014,345
Total 31 May-4 June Friday 6,024   103,824,370
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,856 17,235.1212 66,458,627
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 44,945   747,373,703
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 238,588   3,424,491,749

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,344 A shares and 163,774 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the share capital.                 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 June 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

