 
checkAd

Veru Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data Efficacy of Enobosarm Therapy Correlates with Androgen Receptor Levels in AR+ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  88   |   |   

-- In Phase 2 study, enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor (AR) agonist, had the most significant antitumor effects in heavily pretreated AR+ER+ metastatic breast cancer subjects with ≥ 40% AR expression in cancer tissue --

-- Companion diagnostic test to measure AR may be used to select AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer subjects most likely to benefit from enobosarm treatment--

-- Phase 3 ARTEST study to evaluate enobosarm treatment in subjects with ≥ 40% AR expression and estrogen blocking agent and CDK4/6 agent resistant AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer expected to commence Q3 2021 --

MIAMI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced additional clinical results from the Phase 2 study demonstrating that the anticancer benefits of enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor (AR) targeting agent, were related to the presence and amount of AR expression in breast cancer tissue in subjects with AR+ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

Highlights of presentation:

In preclinical studies, AR has been established as a tumor suppressor in breast cancer. Clinically, AR is expressed in up to 90% of breast cancers and targeting AR with enobosarm, an oral selective AR agonist, would be a major new endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer. The positive G200802 Phase 2 clinical study in 136 heavily pretreated women with AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer who progressed following CDK4/6 inhibitor and/or estrogen blocking agent treatment confirmed that the AR is commonly expressed in breast cancer tissue (86.5-94%) and when activated by enobosarm is acting in these patients as a tumor suppressor.

In the overall Phase 2 study, the presence and the amount of AR receptor expression in breast cancer tissue correlated with a beneficial antitumor response. The best overall target lesion reduction of >30% occurred only in subjects who were AR+. In a post-hoc analysis of 84 women who had AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, measurable disease, and centrally confirmed AR status at study entry, an AR positivity threshold of ≥ 40% in breast cancer tissue distinguished patients that responded to enobosarm in both dose arms (9 and 18 mg). AR positivity ≥ 40% was common as 52% of subjects in study met this threshold.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veru Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data Efficacy of Enobosarm Therapy Correlates with Androgen Receptor Levels in AR+ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting - In Phase 2 study, enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor (AR) agonist, had the most significant antitumor effects in heavily pretreated AR+ER+ metastatic breast cancer subjects with ≥ 40% AR expression in cancer tissue - - Companion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION