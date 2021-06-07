ZoomAway Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") announces that, further to its press release dated May 3, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the …

The NCIB will commence on June 8, 2021 and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) June 7, 2022, (ii) the date on which the Company acquires the maximum number of common shares permitted under the NCIB, or (iii) the date upon which the Company provides written notice of termination of the NCIB to the TSXV.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the " Company " or " ZMA ") announces that, further to its press release dated May 3, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has accepted the Company's notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 852,001 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Inc. as its broker for the NCIB. The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSXV, and purchases of common shares will be made in accordance with the applicable policies of the TSXV at the prevailing market price of such common shares at the time of purchase. All common shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. As of the date hereof, the Company has 17,040,038 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company may not purchase more than 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares during any 30-day period, which as of the date hereof represented 340,800 common shares.

The Company is implementing the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and its future prospects. Accordingly, the Company believes purchasing its common shares will be in the interest of the Company and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value. The Company's strong cash position allows for the implementation of the NCIB without adversely affecting the Company's growth opportunities.

To the Company's knowledge, none of the officers, directors or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate of affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company pursuant to the NCIB. The Company has not previously purchased for cancellation any of its outstanding common shares.

The Company also wishes to provide some additional information to its press release of June 1, 2021 regarding the engagement of DeCosta Global Media ("DeCosta"). DeCosta has been retained to consult with the Company on digital marketing efforts only and will not be performing any investor relations activities. DeCosta's engagement is for three-month intervals with a monthly retainer fee of [CAD]$5,000, and any campaigns related to email marketing, social media marketing, SEO, user acquisition, or website work will bear additional costs based on the campaign scope.