OPTEC International, Inc. Announces Zoom Shareholder Update Call With WeShield Executives & OPTEC CEO

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a revenue generating company, is a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a revenue generating company, is a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE.

The Company today announced a shareholder update Call via zoom with OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson and WeShield executives; CEO Michael Sinensky, President Erika London, COO Amy Bove, and CFO Katharine Harris to discuss upcoming procedures and business operations with respect to Optec's acquisition of WeShield. The call will be pre-recorded Wednesday, June 9th and is scheduled for public viewing for Thursday June 10th, at 1:15pm PST.

Shareholders, Investors, and clients, who have not yet submitted questions will be able to send them by Tues 2pm PST prior to the call to ir@weshield.us for both companies to respond accordingly.

The registration and dial-in information will be posted on both companies' websites on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

About OPTEC International, Inc:
With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

About WeShield:
WeShield is an established New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence) Driven MedTech company in the PPE space with 2020 audited revenues in excess of $55M. The company is extremely well established in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to: GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA) and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth and projecting revenues of over $100M for 2021. The company has a very strong, well-structured management team and uses advanced marketing technology to fuel both the company's operations and continual growth. www.weshield.us

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
760 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
OPTEC International Secures Additional Funding to Finalize We-Shield Acquisition