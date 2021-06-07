 
checkAd

Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 14:30  |  89   |   |   

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a …

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:
Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial future dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

Contact:
Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650616/Fortitude-Gold-Declares-June-Monthly ...

Foto: Accesswire
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
VegasWINNERS' Krush House Network Now Available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
16:59 Uhr
Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.
15:00 Uhr
Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina
15:00 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
14:14 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon: Erstes Golderz wird zur Verarbeitung verschifft
14:01 Uhr
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
14:00 Uhr
Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
13:45 Uhr
Apollo Announces Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
13:35 Uhr
Monarch Mining Receives DTC Eligibility
13:30 Uhr
Endeavour Hosts Capital Markets Event Today